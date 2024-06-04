CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,167 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 23,519,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,784,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

