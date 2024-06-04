CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

