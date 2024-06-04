CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. 1,280,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.