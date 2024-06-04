CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.23. 278,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,319. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

