CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 433,047 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 95.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 106,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 113.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 48,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 8,566,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,609,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.