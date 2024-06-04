CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,517,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377,152 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,004,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 511,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.