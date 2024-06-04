CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,583,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. 4,044,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,256,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

