CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 768,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,940. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

