CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,204 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,629. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

