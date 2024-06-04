CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.86. 487,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,395. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

