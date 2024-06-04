CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.01. The company had a trading volume of 567,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

