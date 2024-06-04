CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,081 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Woori Financial Group worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE WF traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 13,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,893. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

