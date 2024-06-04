CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 692 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,092,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 444,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,236,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,489,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

