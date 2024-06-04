D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 6.8%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 336,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 377,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 7.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
