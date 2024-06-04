Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

DHR traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $263.33. 2,854,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,918. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

