Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,139 shares of company stock worth $17,087,895. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.7 %

DECK traded down $18.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,067.68. 225,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,153. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $894.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $818.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

