DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0433 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00084690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00029178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012071 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 474.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.