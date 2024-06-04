Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Shares of DELL opened at $132.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,008,829 shares of company stock worth $671,287,307 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

