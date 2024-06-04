Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.98 and last traded at $136.30. Approximately 11,243,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,743,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,008,829 shares of company stock valued at $671,287,307. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

