Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 277.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

DNLI opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

