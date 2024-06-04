Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 2,408,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,320,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 351,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 884,599 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

