Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) to Sell

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.61) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,908.88). 12.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
