Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) to Sell

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.61) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

LON:LIO traded down GBX 37.61 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 760.39 ($9.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £485.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,816.26, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 709.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 644.40. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 519 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($11.08).

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,908.88). 12.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.