Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. 7,659,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,683. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

