DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0114

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $194.84 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,950.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.64 or 0.00673201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00117936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00226280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00089231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,051,051,490 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

