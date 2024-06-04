Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.19. 140,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,832. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.13.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.