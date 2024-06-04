DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Trading 60.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $947.36 million and approximately $72.31 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is 0.00930759 USD and is up 24.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $87,494,399.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

