Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$136.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.27.

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$126.73. 247,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,736. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.34. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$80.81 and a 12-month high of C$129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Insiders sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

