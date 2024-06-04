Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in EHang were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in EHang by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EHang by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ EH traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

