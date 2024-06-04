Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 43,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

