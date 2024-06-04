Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 176 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 260.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $294.49. 140,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,518. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $265.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

