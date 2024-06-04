DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 98,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
