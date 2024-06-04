Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Increased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $180.65. 94,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.48. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

