DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.40

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 553638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

