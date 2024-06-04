Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $205.00 at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.71.

NYSE DY opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 275.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

