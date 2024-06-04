Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $1.85 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. NIO makes up 0.5% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,040,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

