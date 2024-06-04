Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $513,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,483,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,973,586. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $460.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

