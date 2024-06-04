Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 1,662 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,401. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

