Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 122.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,594 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,270. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

