Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 393,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,592,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $636,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,265. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

