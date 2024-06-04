Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 10,365 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. 7,464,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,025. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

