Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $205.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,416,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,693. The stock has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,974 shares of company stock worth $9,691,316. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.