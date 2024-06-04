Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 717,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. 1,383,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,719. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.71%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

