Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $878,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.8 %

ELV traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $538.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.78 and its 200-day moving average is $501.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.