Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $772.10 and a 200-day moving average of $704.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $432.34 and a twelve month high of $838.28. The stock has a market cap of $790.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $261,189,573 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.