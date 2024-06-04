ELIS One Day Trading Volume Hits $111,239.40 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $111,239.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,117.36 or 0.99987648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00109912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004005 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02715167 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91,336.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

