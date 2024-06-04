Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.