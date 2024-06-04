Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 480.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.11% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

