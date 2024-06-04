Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $760.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERII. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at $400,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $861,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

