enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at enGene

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Trading Down 9.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENGN traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 297,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, enGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

