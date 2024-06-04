Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Enova International Price Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

